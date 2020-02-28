Singer Duffy tells fans she was raped, drugged and held captive

Singer-songwriter Duffy last night told how she was held captive and raped, as she opened up to her fans in an emotional social media post.

The 35-year-old said she had wanted to share her experience with fans ‘so many times’.

The pop star, who hails from Nefyn in Gwynedd, Wales, said she hadn’t wanted to show the world the ‘sadness in her eyes’.

Posting on Instagram she said: ‘You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter.

‘Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it.

‘Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why’.

She said she had confided in a journalist over the summer and that it had ‘felt amazing to finally speak’ about her experience.

‘The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.

‘But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.

‘You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken?’

She went on to say that her heart ‘slowly unbroke’ and said that she would be soon posting a spoken interview and that all questions would be answered.

‘I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends.

‘I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.’

Many social media users praised the singer for sharing her trauma with the world.

Some users said they had ‘wondered for years’ as to where she had gone and commented that they were ‘shocked’ to read the reasons why.

The singer has previously performed an array of shows and festivals across the world.

She went to University in Chester where she was advised by a lecturer to become a singer.

In August 2004 she was introduced to Rough Trade records.

It wasn’t long after this that she moved to London and in 2007 she got her big break.

Her breakthrough came in 2007 when she released the single Rockferry.

She was contracted to A&M Records.

A year later she released the single Mercy, which catapulted her fame and career, her album Rockferry was also released that year – selling over 1.6 million copies.

It was produced by Bernard Butler, who is best known as the lead guitarist from the band Suede.

After the album was released Duffy had revealed that Butler hadn’t initially been paid for his work on the album.

Speaking in September 2008 she said: ‘At times we wondered if it would ever be released. I’m just this girl from Wales – it could have done nothing and I could have faded into obscurity.

‘Nobody ever gave Bernard any money to work with me. It was all done on a shoestring.’

From there she went on to perform at various festivals and also appeared on the Jools Holland show.

One show had been supported Coldplay in Ohio in 2008.

At the time Duffy said her life had ‘flashed before her eyes’ after she set fire to her own hair.

The incident happened when she bent down to blow out a candle on a birthday cake and released it had caught onto her hair.

In 2011 it was confirmed that Duffy would be taking a break from her music career.

At the time it was believed that the break from music had been down to the sales of her second album ‘Endlessly’, which had under-performed her debut album.

Speaking in 2011, a source told the Daily Mirror: ‘She wants to have a quiet life and start over. She made a truckload of cash with the first album and through her endorsements with Diet Coke, so she’s comfortable and able to enjoy some downtime.

‘She’s not got management right now and has met a few people about taking over. But she’s just not interested.’

Since then she had taken various acting roles and had done a handful of live performances.

In 2012 it was reported that she had to flee a fire in her Kensington home. On October 3 2012 she rescued her two cats and dogs, leaving all of her other personal belongings behind.

It is not known whether or not her Grammy Award and her Brits were stored in the property and it was reported at the time that over 60 firefighters attended the blaze.

She hinted in 2019 that she would be returning to music. She posted a picture of herself to her Facebook page with the caption ‘#2020’.

Prior to this she hadn’t posted anything on her Facebook page since 2017.

Aside from her musical career, Duffy also worked with various companies such as Nivea.

She also appeared in various eastern European commercials advertising Diet Coke.

One advert the singer starred in had previously received complaints as it showed her riding a bike without a helmet.

22 people contacted the Advertising Standards Authority in 2009.

Coca Cola chiefs insisted she had been wearing reflective gear and it was later given the all clear by the Advertising Standards Authority.