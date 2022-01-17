Singing is just as energizing and uplifting as a high-intensity workout.

Singing is as energizing as a high-intensity workout.

In some of the groups, heart rates reached 153 beats per minute.

According to new scientific research, singing is as uplifting and invigorating as a high-intensity workout.

If you’re struggling to find the motivation to go to the gym or pound the pavements, a new biometric study has discovered an alternative way to put your heart and mind through their paces right from your living room by cultivating short bursts of euphoric highs.

Neuroscientists at Myndplay, a technology company that specializes in brain and emotion-based research, discovered that just FOUR minutes of singing your heart out can raise your heart rate to as high as 139 beats per minute, benefiting your body in the same way that a vigorous workout would.

The study found that belting out a song as a group increased euphoria even more, similar to a double espresso.

In the groups studied, heart rates reached as high as 153 beats per minute, which is equivalent to entering a high-intensity cardio zone.

When participants sang classics like Uptown Funk (Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars), Call Me Maybe (Carly Rae Jepson), and Shake it Off (Taylor Swift) in short four-minute intervals, their brainwave responses revealed pleasure increased by up to 108 percent.

ROXi, a new free TV music app available on Sky Q, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Google TVs, commissioned the RythymNotBlues study.

The British TV-based streaming service, backed by Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, and Sheryl Crow, studied the physiological responses of 16 participants over the course of 24 hours as they went through a series of different music experiences.

Heart rate, happiness, engagement, relaxation, and synchronicity – the closest thing to bonding – were all tracked using high-tech devices.

The study looked at how listening to a track (audio only), watching a music video (audio visual), and singing along to four minutes of the same song differed.

In addition, the effects of doing each activity alone versus with a friend or family member were compared.

The experiment revealed that, like exercise, the more you put in, the more you get out.

When 100 percent of participants, each of whom was fitted with an electroencephalogram (EEG) device, sang along to music instead of just listening, they experienced an average of 43 percent more pleasure.

The number of heartbeats per minute increased by a whopping 27 percent.

Short summary of Infosurhoy