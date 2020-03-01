Single-digit new COVID-19 cases reported outside Hubei

A staff member checks body temperature for a man who came back in Shenzhen at a health observation point converted from a hotel at Longgang District of Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday outside Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to the National Health Commission.

The commission said Sunday it received reports of 573 new confirmed cases on Saturday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, including 570 from Hubei. ■