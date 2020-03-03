Single radio producer Jana Hocking, 34, reveals how she got her libido back

A single Australian radio producer has revealed how she got her libido back, after she lost her sex drive for 12 months when she started working ‘ridiculously early hours’ on a new radio show.

Jana Hocking, who works at Sydney’s Triple M radio station, said she had always had a healthy sexual libido throughout her teenage years and into her 20s and 30s, but this all fell by the wayside last year when she said she experienced a ‘lull’ for the first time ever.

‘I was working ridiculously early hours on a new show, relaunching my own podcast, attempting a social life and I spent most of the year crushing on someone who was all sorts of wrong for me,’ the 34-year-old wrote in her column for Whimn.

All of this led to her ‘barely’ dating and putting in little-to-no effort in when she did:

‘[There] was barely anytime between the sheets, and barely a want to,’ Jana said.

After 12 months of this, Jana decided to take matters into her own hands – and so took the recent Christmas holidays as a good opportunity to take a time out from her busy job and social life and just relax at her parents’ farm in New South Wales.

During this 10-day period of reflection, the journalist revealed she focused on ‘bidding adieu’ to the crush who wasn’t worth her time, as well as catching up on sleep.

Jana said she also took up jogging, which she did ‘everyday’ around the farm and which worked wonders for her libido.

‘Who knew looking after your health and getting enough sleep would fix all your problems?! But the one thing it REALLY fixed for me was my libido,’ she said.

After a few days of jogging and sleeping well, the 34-year-old said she started having ‘saucy thoughts’ about men on TV and toyed with the idea of getting back on the dating apps.

She later organised two dates, neither of which led to anything more, and contacted a ‘hot guy’ she knew who might be up for having a ‘friends with benefits’ type of relationship.

Three months later, Jana revealed her libido is more than back and she has become one of ‘those super annoying people who now rants about exercise’.

She said jogging has not only worked wonders for her figure, but also her mental health.

In the past, Jana has spilled all sorts of information about her life – including the fact that she prefers to date divorced men.

She said she likes divorced men because they are better communicators and more traditional in their views than those who have never been married, meaning they are less likely to ask you out – or dump you – by text.