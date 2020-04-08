Sino-ROK joint venture restarts ethylene renovation project in Wuhan

WUHAN, April 6 (Xinhua) — Sinopec-SK (Wuhan) Petrochemical Company Limited, a Sino-ROK joint venture, restarted its key ethylene renovation project on Monday in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province hard hit by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

When the construction completes, the company’s annual production capacity of ethylene is expected to increase to 1.1 million tonnes from the current 800,000 tonnes.

With a total investment of 4.25 billion yuan (about 600 million U.S. dollars), the construction of the project started in the end of 2018, and is expected to complete by early 2021.

To resume the operation of the project which was halted by COVID-19, Sinopec-SK (Wuhan) Petrochemical has cooperated with several partners to help workers back to their posts since mid-March.

During the outbreak, the company is running full-steam to produce 14,700 tonnes of medical raw materials which can turn into 14.7 billion medical masks.