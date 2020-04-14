Sir Alex Ferguson thanks NHS for ‘magnificent’ coronavirus response

Sir Alex Ferguson has praised the NHS for “saving my life” two years ago, and for its “magnificent” response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferguson’s comments came as Manchester United announced a package of additional measures to support the NHS, including medical and protective equipment, and use of the club’s vehicle fleet.

“I’m delighted we are now recognising the importance of our NHS, as I experienced two years ago after they saved my life,” Ferguson said. “The response to this pandemic has been magnificent and has made me proud of the way the club and the British people have rallied round to help. Well done.”

The former United manager was treated at Salford Royal hospital in May 2018 after a brain haemorrhage, spending four days in intensive care.

United are already part of the Premier League’s commitment to supporting the NHS, and and the club’s players are involved in the #PlayersTogether charity initiative. The club have now put their 16-vehicle fleet on standby, with volunteer drivers available to support their courier operations.

The club’s foundation has delivered gifts to 3,500 NHS workers and is continuing to support the children of key workers. United have also donated medical equipment and consumables to the Salford Royal, including protective equipment, dressings and other club medical supplies.

Staff are being encouraged to volunteer for the NHS or in their local communities, while Old Trafford has been placed on a reserve list as a possible temporary blood donation centre.

The United captain, Harry Maguire, who coordinated the players’ involvement in the #PlayersTogether scheme, said: “It has been heartwarming to see the nation come together to show their appreciation to the NHS and other critical workers.

“On behalf of all the players, our thoughts are with all those that have been affected by this terrible virus. By working together we will get through this, and let’s hope we are stronger for it.”