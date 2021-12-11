Sir David Amess’s seat is up for grabs in a by-election, and the Conservative candidate promises to “tirelessly” carry on his legacy.

In a by-election, the Conservative candidate for Sir David Amess’s seat promises to ‘tirelessly’ carry on his legacy.

Since the tragic death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess in October, Southend West has been without a representative in Parliament.

The Conservative candidate in the by-election to replace murdered MP Sir David Amess has pledged to work “tirelessly” to ensure his legacy is carried on.

Since the tragic death of the Conservative MP in October, Southend West has been without a representative in Parliament.

Because of the circumstances surrounding Sir David’s death, all opposition parties have said they will not run in the by-election.

After Labour MP Jo Cox was assassinated in her Batley and Spen seat, the same thing happened.

This means that Conservative candidate Anna Firth, who was chosen by Conservative members in Southend West today, will win the seat without being challenged.

“It is an honor to have been chosen as the Conservative candidate for Southend West by local members,” Ms Firth, a councillor on the Sevenoaks District Council, said.

“I’d like to pay tribute to Sir David Amess’ work, and I’ll work tirelessly to continue his legacy.”

“I’ll concentrate on maximizing the benefits of City status, safeguarding and improving services at Southend Hospital, and assisting in the recovery from the pandemic.”

Ms Firth is the CEO of Invicta National Academy, which offers free live, interactive, virtual teaching to address the education gap exacerbated by Covid-19, according to her Twitter account bio.

She is also the national director of the Conservative Policy Forum and a fellow of the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce, according to her account bio.

“I’m delighted that Anna Firth has been chosen as our by-election candidate in Southend West,” said Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden.

“Anna will be a strong local champion for Southend West, building on Sir David Amess’ achievements.”

Sir David was fatally stabbed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea during a constituency surgery on October 15, depriving Southend West of its long-serving MP.

Since its creation in 1950, the Conservatives have held the seat, with Sir David being elected with an increased majority of over 14,400 votes in the 2019 general election.

Conservative candidate for Sir David Amess’s seat in by-election vows to ‘tirelessly’ continue his legacy