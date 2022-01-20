Sir David Attenborough, who is 95 years old, explains how his hectic schedule allows him to stay young.

Sir David Attenborough, who is 95 years old, explains how his busy schedule keeps him young.

It’s a demanding schedule for anyone, let alone a nonagenarian, and Sir David is undoubtedly the country’s hardestworking 95-year-old, second only to the Queen.

It’s a milestone that few of us will ever reach, and even if we do, we don’t expect to be employed.

Despite his age, David Attenborough continues to produce an output that rivals even the most prolific of presenters.

He will soon appear in Dinosaurs: The Final Day, which sheds new evidence on the creatures’ extinction 66 million years ago. He is currently captivating the nation with his intricate knowledge of flora in the BBC’s The Green Planet.

Later this spring, he’ll also lend his voice to Dynasties II, a film about animal families fighting for survival, and 2022 will almost certainly see him continue to work on climate change.

Experts believe that his commitment to work and continued engagement with his passion is the key to his longevity.

“David Attenborough clearly values focus and curiosity, two psychological secrets to staying sharp.”

Curiosity entails openness to new ideas and the willingness to try new things.

And without focus – the ability to concentrate and comprehend a topic – you lose the ability to complete tasks, and as a result, you lose a sense of meaning.

“He is also passionate about preparing the planet for future generations, preserving resources, and caring for others.

Doing something meaningful – even if it’s small – is incredibly rewarding and essential to living a longer and more meaningful life.”

Indeed, the presenter’s work reflects these small acts of intention, focus, and joy.

He pokes a seed head of a squirting cucumber plant and laughs uproariously at its explosion of seeds in a key scene from The Green Planet, which was filmed in 2019 prior to lockdown.

In another shot, he willingly places his hand on a Cholla cactus to demonstrate the plant’s ferocious defenses.

“We were concerned that David might balk at our plans for a shoot in the United States,” says series producer Rupert Barrington.

