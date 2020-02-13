Sir Elton John says he was ‘lost for words’ after winning Oscar for Rocketman

Elton was straight on to the phone with sons Elijah and Zachary – who both get to play with an Oscar each now following his win in 1995

Sir Elton John’s second Oscar triumph was the most nerve-racking and emotional moment of his long career.

Ole Reg nabbed his second best Original Song statuette for (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from his Rocketman biopic

Still clearly moved hours later, he said: “I’ve never been lost for words but I was so relieved and had a teary moment.

“I’ve been so anxious… because it’s about my own life, it’s a personal journey, that’s why it means so much, this is vindication for the movie.

“It wasn’t like when I won for the Lion King – which was so thrilling – but this is a 12 year journey.

“It’s about my journey until I got sober, redemption, surviving bad things by having wondrful people around you, and I have.”

The piano man was straight on his phone to his two boys Elijah and Zachary.

He said: “I just Facetimed them they’re in Australia. I will Facetime in the car when I leave, they are so happy, I love them so much.

“They love their daddy. The thing that matters most is that I have a wonderful husband, great children, great friends, family and health.”

Now Elton’s kids get to play with a statuette each as the gong comes ­almost 25 years after his first triumph.

However, Elton really wanted this win for songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

He explained: “This is for him, my partner of 53 years.

“Without him I wouldn’t be here, he starts the process, he gives me the lyrics, without the lyrics I’m nobody.

“The lyrics he wrote were like redemption for when I got sober.”

Bernie was just as emotional. He said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous.

“He (Elton) had his hand on my knee and everything was shaking, I don’t know if it was his hand or my knee! Music is the bloodlife of our veins since we first met.”