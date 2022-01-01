Sir Patrick Vallance celebrates the naming of scientists involved in the Covid response in the New Year’s Honours List 2022.

In this year’s list, the heads of the companies behind the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine received CBEs.

The UK’s chief scientific advisor has praised the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for recognizing scientists and engineers, saying that many have been “working tirelessly” to protect the country from the coronavirus.

The list honors individuals who have made significant contributions to British society.

Nearly a fifth of those named were involved in the UK’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Really pleased to see so many outstanding scientists and engineers recognised in this year’s Honours, including those who have been working tirelessly as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sir Patrick Vallance, who was made a knight commander of the Order of the Bath for services to science in this year’s list.

John Andrew Dawson, CEO of Oxford BioMedica, and Dr Ruth Eleanor March, senior vice president of AstraZeneca, were awarded CBEs for their work on the OxfordAstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

Dr. June Munro Raine, the CEO of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, which is in charge of vaccine approval, was also recognized for “services to healthcare and the Covid-19 response.”

The chief medical officer of England, Chris Whitty, and his deputy, Jonathan Van-Tam, were knighted, as were the chief medical officers of Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, and Scotland, Dr Gregor Smith.

Dr. Michael McBride, the CMO of Northern Ireland, has already been knighted after being named in The Queen’s 2021 Birthday Honours.

Sir Vallance’s private secretary, Luke Reynolds, was also honored for “services to science in government.”

The Companions of Honour (CH) are a group of people who have dedicated their lives to helping others.

George V founded the Order of the Companions of Honour on June 4, 1917, with only 65 members at any given time.

Those who have made a long-term contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government are appointed.

Bath Order (DCBKCRCB)

This honors the contributions of senior military and civilian officials.

Professor Chris Whitty (KCB) and Sir Patrick Vallance (KCB), England’s chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser, were both honored in the New Year Honours list.

KnightGCMGKCMGDCMGCMG of the Order of St. Michael and St. George

This honors service in a foreign country or in connection with foreign and Commonwealth affairs.

