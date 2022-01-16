Sir Tony Blair responds to those who want to deprive him of his knighthood.

Campaigners attempting to have Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood revoked respond.

Aside from the controversial wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, he accused critics of ignoring the rest of New Labour’s record.

In response to a petition to strip him of his knighthood, Tony Blair has insisted that his political legacy goes beyond the Iraq War.

1.1 million people have signed a petition to have Sir Tony’s knighthood revoked after the Queen named him to the Order of the Garter, the Queen’s highest civilian honour, in the New Year Honours list.

Sir Tony is “personally responsible for the deaths of countless innocent civilian lives and servicemen,” according to the petition, and “should be held accountable for war crimes.”

Sir Tony responded on Times Radio by saying that he “expected” people to be upset about the decision, but that some people “want to say the only thing the government did was Iraq and ignore the rest of what we do.”

“You don’t occupy a position of leadership and take decisions without arousing a lot of opposition,” he added.

“The best thing is to accept that there will be people who are vehemently opposed to it and despise me for various reasons, and that is just how politics works.”

Rather than being dubbed “Sir Tony,” he said he was “perfectly happy with Tony.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, previously defended the knighthood, saying, “I understand there are strong views on the Iraq War.”

There were and still are, but that does not take away from the fact that Tony Blair was a very successful Prime Minister of this country who made a significant difference in the lives of millions of people.”

The former Prime Minister also commented on the chaos engulfing Downing Street, implying that he could “understand” how law-breaking parties were detained during the lockdown.

“The people in Downing Street would have been working under enormous pressure and difficulty,” he said.

“I’m aware of what took place.

But the problem is that you can explain it but not really excuse it.

“People were obeying restrictions at great personal cost, anguish, and grief, and it simply shouldn’t be that way.”

