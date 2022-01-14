Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Robert F. Kennedy, has had his parole denied by Gavin Newsom, and his family is ‘deeply relieved.’

Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Robert F Kennedy, has been denied parole following a review by Gavin Newsom, and his family is ‘deeply relieved.’

Sirhan Sirhan, who has spent 53 years in prison for the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, has been denied parole by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a statement, some members of the Kennedy family said, “We are greatly appreciative of the Governor’s consideration of the facts and his faithful application of the law.”

Kerry Kennedy tweeted a press release from the Kennedy family.

The statement reads, “By reaffirming that freedom is contingent on responsibility, the Governor protects Californians and people around the world–and this is in the tradition, and faithful to the legacy, of Robert Kennedy.”

Sirhan, according to Newsom, lacked “insight” into his crime that would prevent him from repeating “the same types of dangerous decisions.”

“The assassination of Senator John F. Kennedy by Sirhan Sirhan is one of the most well-known crimes in American history,” Newsom said in a statement.

“He has failed to address the flaws that led to his assassination of Senator Kennedy despite spending decades in prison.”

Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 20, 1968, just moments after winning the California primary for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Bobby Kennedy, a United States Senator, was assassinated in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, a Palestinian, shot him three times and he died the next day after losing consciousness.

Sirhan was born in Jerusalem in 1944 and moved to the United States with his family when he was 12 years old because of the Middle East’s escalating violence.

Sirhan assassinated Bobby one year after the conflict began, motivated by the New York Senator’s support for Israel.

The shooter, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder, claims he was inebriated at the time Kennedy was killed.

Sirhan claimed he had little to no memory of the crime in a series of parole hearings and interviews.

After a three-month trial in 1969, Sirhan was sentenced to death by gas chamber.

In 1972, the US Supreme Court overturned California’s death penalty law, three years after he was convicted.

Sirhan Sirhan was found eligible for parole by a parole board in August 2021.

After that, it was sent to Governor Newsom’s desk for final approval.

Douglas Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy’s son, praised the board’s decision.

“I believe I’ve spent most of my life, in one way or another, terrified of him and his name.”

“And I’m grateful to see him today as a human being deserving of compassion and love.”

