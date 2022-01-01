Siri Hustvedt says, ‘I was looking for my father’s approval.’

Siri Hustvedt, best-selling author, talks about family life, grief, the joy of grown-up children, and the ever-present problem of misogyny.

Siri Hustvedt is in her Brooklyn kitchen, a high-ceilinged space with deep navy walls and a few bright red and green glass ornaments on shelves near the ceiling.

Her bestselling books, which range from 2003’s What I Loved to 2014’s Booker-nominated The Blazing World, have earned her the reputation of being a intimidatingly intellectual 21st-century Virginia Woolf, but she is a master at putting me at ease.

She leans in closer to hear me better, and when her dishwasher beeps, she leaps up to open it and let the steam out.

Mothers, Fathers, and Others, her most recent collection of essays, exemplifies her relaxed erudition.

Its subjects include misogyny, motherhood, and what we inherit from our parents, as well as her own at times tumultuous relationship with her professor father.

“I was looking for my father’s approval, and I think it was for the best in many ways that I didn’t get it,” she says.

“I think it toughens you up, and it’s no good wanting to be patted on the head by the patriarchy,” she explains.

In October 2019, she writes about the death of her mother, admitting that she has “never experienced such pure grief.”

Hustvedt is married to Paul Auster, a Booker-nominated writer, and they have a 34-year-old daughter, Sophie, who is a singer-songwriter.

Sophie, she says, has been a comfort to her since her mother’s death.

“There’s a sort of ‘passing on’ that happens,” she explains.

“It’s in the music, the touching, and the talking,” says the narrator.

Hustvedt, far from being bereft now that her daughter has left the nest, now enjoys their adult relationship.

“When she went to college, I gained emotional space again.”

Empty nest syndrome was not something I experienced.

I’m aware of other women who have.

Sophie and I are now really good friends, so I guess that helps.”

Hustvedt discusses the misogyny she has encountered in Mothers, Fathers, and Others.

“What are you doing in graduate school? You look like Grace,” says the feminist college professor, whom Hustvedt hoped would be her mentor.

