Sit-in against YPG/PKK continues in SE Turkey

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey

A sit-in by families of those abducted by the YPG/PKK terror group continues in southeastern Diyarbakir province of Turkey.

The protesters, camped outside offices of the Turkish opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP), are demanding that their children kidnapped by the YPG/PKK terrorists be returned.

Dozens of mothers started the protest on Sept. 3, 2019, outside the offices of the HDP, a party accused by the government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

Kamile Kucukdag, one of the protesters, said her son Engin was kidnapped by the terror group in 2015 when he was only 15 years old.

Accusing the HDP of playing a role in the abduction, she said: “We will continue our protest and not leave without our children.”

Calling on his child to return and surrender to security forces, the weeping mother said: “I have no more strength to stand.”

Suleyman Aydin, whose son was also abducted at the age of 15, said he would not end his protest without having his child back.

“We are all determined to continue our sit-in protest. I have been here for 232 days and I will not leave even if it takes 232 more years,” Aydin said.

People in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

