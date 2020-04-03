Sit-in against YPG/PKK in Turkey enters day 211

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey

A sit-in by families in southeastern Turkey has entered its 211th day on Tuesday.

The protesters, camped outside the office of a Turkish opposition party in Diyarbakir province, are demanding that their children kidnapped by the YPG/PKK terrorists be returned.

Dozens of mothers started the protest on Sept. 3, 2019 outside the offices of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), a party accused by the government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

One of the mothers, Zumrut Salim’s son Hamza was abducted by the terror group six years ago when he was just 14 years old.

Salim said: “We are sitting here for our children. We would not leave here without our children. We want our children from HDP. They took our children away.”

Another protester Emin Arslan’s son Mahmut was abducted by the terrorists in eastern Sirnak province. Arslan added he will continue the protest until he meets his son.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Ankara