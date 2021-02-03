Six arrested for altering Hollywood sign

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Six people were arrested Monday for altering the Hollywood sign, an iconic Los Angeles landmark, to read “Hollyboob,” said authorities.

“A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign,” Captain Steve Lurie, Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Area commanding officer, tweeted after the incident.

“Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous),” said Lurie, adding that Hollywood patrol officers had arrested all six individuals.

According to police, the individuals placed a tarp on the iconic sign to change the “W” and added a dash to change the “D,” saying that the move was to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The six arrestees will be charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released, Lurie told The Los Angeles Times.

The sign was restored to normal soon after the incident.

It is not the first time that the sign was briefly altered by trespassers. A prankster was arrested for altering the sign to read “Hollyweed” in January 2017. Enditem