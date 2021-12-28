Six DaeshISIS militants from Syria have been apprehended in Iraq.

BAGHDAD is the capital of Iraq.

According to Iraq’s interior ministry, six militants from the DaeshISIS terrorist group were apprehended while attempting to cross the border from Syria into Iraq on Tuesday.

The militants were ambushed in Rabi’a district, north of Nineveh province in northern Iraq, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry stated that one of the captured militants had escaped from a prison in Nineveh, but provided no further information.

Iraq and Syria share a 1,000-kilometer border, where the DaeshISIS and PKK terror groups are active.

The DaeshISIS terrorist group captured Mosul, Salahuddin, and Anbar provinces, as well as parts of Diyala and Kirkuk, in June 2014. These provinces and parts of Diyala and Kirkuk were recaptured from the group in late 2017 by Iraqi forces with the help of a US-led coalition.

Ahmed Asmar of Ankara contributed to this article.