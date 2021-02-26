Six in 10 Greeks more concerned about economy than COVID-19 health crisis: survey

ATHENS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — A year after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Greece, 60 percent of citizens are more concerned about the economic impact than the health crisis, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

Nearly half (48 percent) of respondents in the survey, conducted by polling firm Kapa Research in the period Feb. 16-19, said that their personal financial situation has been affected a lot. An additional 30 percent has felt a smaller impact.

According to the survey, 76 percent of respondents request the sharing of COVID-19 vaccine patents by pharmaceuticals to speed up production globally.

Six in ten Greeks told Kapa Research pollsters they want to get vaccinated. So far over 760,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Greece, according to the latest official data released on Wednesday.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 255 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 73 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Feb. 23. Enditem