Six interesting facts about lateral flow tests, including why water causes them to be positive.

People have recently been using Goggle to ask a slew of questions about lateral flow tests, or LFTs for short.

Experts have answered the questions that everyone needs to know the answers to, thanks to a viral TikTok video showing water testing positive for covid.

We couldn’t have imagined lateral flow tests two years ago, but they’re now a part of our daily lives.

In order to combat the virus and all of its variants, the general public is being asked to take a test on a regular basis in order to prevent the virus from spreading, especially because many people are asymptomatic.

Despite the fact that at-home testing has reached new highs in recent weeks – with over 1.7 million covid tests taken on January 3 alone – there is still confusion about how LFTs work, whether they’re safe, and how to use them properly, according to WalesOnline.

Rich Quelch of Origin Pharmaceuticals answers the questions we’re apparently googling about LFTs, from the practical to the bizarre…

Every lateral flow test result, whether positive or negative, should be reported to the public.

This aids scientists and governments in better comprehending the virus’s spread throughout the country.

If only positive results are recorded, the number of cases of covid will appear to be higher than it is.

Scientists can also use the data to spot patterns and outbreaks faster and more accurately.

A TikTok video demonstrating a positive lateral flow test from tap water has received over 10 million views and thousands of shares.

Many people have begun to wonder if mains water contains covid and why the water is testing positive.

“If you use things like soda, tap water, and fizzy drinks, that’s going to provide an altered PH, which will affect the function of the antibodies on the test line,” Dr Rajan explained on TikTok.

“That is why you must use a buffer solution that will allow the test to run.”

On the internet, there is a lot of misinformation about how ethylene oxide, the liquid used to sterilize the swabs in LFTs, can cause cancer.

While large doses of ethylene oxide can be hazardous, even a small amount can be harmful.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.