Six key questions about jabs, rules, and tests that will shape Covid’s trajectory in 2022

Ministers want the UK to return to normalcy as soon as possible, but this may take time.

While England waits to see if new rules will be implemented to combat the spread of Covid-19, scientists are looking ahead to the future.

Experts predict that the pandemic will end in 2022, and Covid will become endemic, infecting a large number of people but rarely causing serious illness due to widespread immunity.

However, it is unclear how Britain and the rest of the world will adapt to a post-pandemic world and what mitigation measures will need to be in place for the long term.

Whether or not Boris Johnson implements a “Plan C,” he will face pressure to repeal current Plan B measures like Covid passes and mandatory masks at some point.

He’ll have to decide at some point whether the legal requirement that anyone infected with coronavirus stay at home for at least a week should be maintained, given that a similar rule does not apply to other potentially fatal illnesses.

South Africa announced this week that people who contract Covid-19 but do not show symptoms no longer need to isolate themselves.

The NHS Test and Trace infrastructure has been given a budget of nearly £40 billion, which will become politically and financially unjustifiable once Covid-19 is no longer considered an emergency.

South Africa is dismantling its contact-tracing infrastructure, as well as changing its self-isolation rules, on the grounds that the benefits do not justify the cost.

Ministers in the United Kingdom have stated that lateral flow tests will not be free indefinitely, but that they will not be withdrawn until the current virus wave has passed.

It’s possible that PCR tests will be limited to medical personnel and those who have already been admitted to a hospital.

Early evidence suggests that booster vaccine efficacy begins to wane after about 10 weeks, implying that a new round of vaccinations may be required to protect immunity among the most vulnerable populations.

Israel has already approved a fourth-dose program for all over-60s, and the government’s scientific advisers will consider whether to do the same in the United States.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Six key questions on jabs, rules, and tests that will define the course of Covid in 2022