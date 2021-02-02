Six killed in Burkina Faso gold mine attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Six people were killed and properties were burned in an attack at a gold mining site on Sunday night in southwestern Burkina Faso, the national news agency AIB reported on Monday.

The attack occurred in Gaoua commune around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday when assailants stormed into the Djikando gold mine, firing automatic weapons in the village, it reported.

An investigation is under way.

Since 2015, the gold-rich country has been facing a worsening security situation with terrorist attacks that have claimed the lives of over 1,000 people and displaced thousands of others. Enditem