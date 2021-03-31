Six killed in road accident in northern Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, March 30 (Xinhua) — At least six people were killed and 19 others were injured on Tuesday after their bus overturned in Tanzania’s northern region of Manyara, according to police.

Paul Kasabago, the Manyara regional police commander, said most of the passengers were students travelling from schools in the capital Dodoma to Arusha to join their families for Easter holiday.

The police official said the bus overturned at 2 p.m. on a hill at Kiongozi village, which is slippery caused by rains that were pounding in the area.

Manyara regional commissioner, Joseph Mkirikiti, said the accident occurred five kilometers away from the district main bus terminal. Enditem