Six migrants are killed and several others are missing when a boat sinks in the Aegean Sea.

Six migrants are killed and several others are missing after a boat sinks in the Aegean Sea.

In the third incident in two days, 57 people were rescued, with several others missing.

ATHENS, GREECE

A sailing boat carrying migrants sank Friday off the coast of Paros in the Cyclades, killing six people and leaving several others missing, according to the Hellenic coast guard.

In the area, a large search and rescue operation is currently underway, with 57 people rescued from the sea.

According to initial reports, the boat overturned with about 80 passengers on board, and one of the passengers dialed the emergency number 112, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.

The operation involves five coast guard vessels, a navy helicopter, and a C-130 plane, as well as nine boats sailing in the area.

A boat carrying migrants sank in the Aegean Sea for the third time in two days.

The coast guard reported early Friday that 11 migrants drowned and 90 were rescued from rocky islets near Antikythera island, which is situated between Crete and the Peloponnese.

Another boat carrying migrants sank near the island of Folegandros on Thursday.

Thirteen people were rescued, while the remaining 17 remain unaccounted for.