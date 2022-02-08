Six months after purchasing his first home, a man’s first home flooded, causing £10,000 in damage.

A man’s first home flooded six months after he bought it, causing £10,000 in damage.

The flood took away the majority of William Marriott’s belongings.

After his home flooded six months after he purchased it, a man has been left with £10,000 in damage.

William Marriott, 23, of Huddersfield, bought his first house when he was 22 years old, only to have it ruined a few months later.

On the morning of February 6, William received a phone call from a neighbor informing him that his back door was flooded with 4 feet of water.

After a night out, he stayed with a friend and discovered that most of his belongings had been destroyed when he returned home.

According to Huddersfield Live, the damage will take six months to repair.

“At first, I thought there was something wrong with the house,” the 23-year-old explained.

“There was about 3 feet of water in my living room and kitchen when I got home.”

“The water had entered through the back door, passed through my house, and exited through the front door.”

“Everything downstairs has been ruined; the skirting boards have been ripped off; my sofas were floating; all of my furniture has been destroyed; and my log burner has been damaged.”

A building contractor told William that his home had £10,000 worth of damage and that he would have to rip out the floor, re-concrete, lay new carpets and underlay, replace the electrics, and buy all new furniture.

“Almost everything has been ruined,” he continued.

“Fortunately, the water only went up three steps on the stairwell, so everything is fine upstairs.”

“All I have now is a bed and a closet full of clothes.”

The property has been deemed safe for William to stay in, but he has no electricity or WiFi and must rely on a hotspot to get online.

Thankfully, two sentimental items left to William by family members were spared from the flood, but everything else downstairs was destroyed.

“I don’t know what I would have done if I had been here alone,” William said.

He claims that four of the ten houses in the row were flooded over the weekend.

“A lot of the damage will come out of my pocket,” William said, “and I’ll have to work a lot of overtime to compensate.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy