Six most typical Universal Credit inquiries addressed

Recently This is Money published a piece with six basic points viewers required to understand concerning Universal Credit, as numbers disclosed near to a million individuals requested advantages in the first fortnight after lockdown.

We were flooded with concerns from viewers, many of them incredibly specific.

While we can’t answer them all, we asked the charity Citizens Advice for the 6 most typical Universal Credit inquiries they had actually been asked, as well as the response to them, in the hope this will certainly aid out a number of our visitors with comparable questions.

All the questions were responded to by Carlos Hagi, advantages professional at Citizens Advice.

If you’re already asserting benefits, such as Working Tax Credits or Housing Benefit, the quantities you get might increase if your income declines.

If you’re on Housing Benefit and your income decreases, you ought to allow your local council referred to as soon as feasible.

If you’re on Working Tax Credits, you’ll only get even more cash if your earnings visits greater than ₤ 2,500 throughout the tax obligation year, which ranges from 6 April to 5 April.

If you don’t assume your income will go down by that much, you must inspect if you would certainly obtain more cash on Universal Credit.

Note that if you begin declaring Universal Credit, you won’t be able to assert Working Tax Credits anymore.

If your working hrs have gone down as a result of coronavirus and also you assume you might no more be qualified to Working Tax Credits, HMRC do not want you to report the decline for at the very least eight weeks.

Afterwards you should speak to the Tax Credits Helpline for additional advice.

Any person thinking of relocating from a legacy advantage (tax credit reports, housing advantage, income-related ESA, revenue based JSA and also Income Support) to Universal Credit ought to consult initial to examine which they would be much better off claiming.

The Job Retention Scheme will certainly backdate settlements to 1 March, however may not be completely rolled out till the end of April.

This can leave a space in your income however you may be qualified to assert advantages such as Universal Credit.

It’s worth keeping in mind there goes to least a five week await the first repayment from the factor your application is approved.

If you can’t wait this lengthy you are able to request a breakthrough payment which will normally be made within 3 working days, yet will certainly need to be paid off via deductions from future Universal Credit repayments.

As soon as you begin to get repayments from the company using the Job Retention Scheme, you may still be eligible for Universal Credit repayments.

This is because 80 percent of your typical pay could be below minimum wage.

This isn’t against the legislation, since you’re not working, however you might have the ability to top-up your revenue via Universal Credit.

If you’re off unwell because of coronavirus, you must firstly check with your company if you’re qualified to ill pay under the regards to your agreement – this is most likely to be worth even more than Statutory Sick Pay.

Otherwise, you may be eligible for Statutory Sick Pay of ₤ 94.25 a week, if you satisfy the requirements, that includes being a worker that makes even more than ₤ 118 a week.

It’s worth keeping in mind that you’re qualified to Statutory Sick Pay from the first day of the illness if you’re off unwell because of coronavirus.

You do not need to supply proof to your company in the first 7 days of sickness. After seven days, you can get a ‘healthy note’ online from the NHS if required.

You might additionally be qualified to Universal Credit in addition to Statutory Sick Pay.

This is because if you’re just obtaining Statutory Sick Pay, you might require even more assistance from the benefits system, to make certain a fundamental level of revenue and also pay your lease.

The government has actually released a Self-Employed Income Support Scheme, which will pay 80 percent of your typical earnings, as much as an optimum of ₤ 2,500 a month.

To be eligible, you need to fulfill requirements such as having seen a drop in profits, or have stopped trading as a result of coronavirus, and be gaining much less than ₤ 50,000 a year in earnings on standard.

You must have filed a self evaluation tax return for at the very least the 2018-19 tax obligation year – otherwise you have up until 23 April to do so.

It’s worth noting that you do not need to be trading when you apply – but you have to mean to remain to trade in the 2020-21 tax year.

The rollout of this implies you could not obtain any type of cash till June and so during you could see and inspect if you’re qualified for benefits such as New Style Employment and also Support Allowance or Universal Credit.

If you’re independent and also require to self-isolate because of coronavirus, you won’t be eligible for Statutory Sick Pay.

You might nonetheless be qualified to New Style Employment as well as Support Allowance relying on your national insurance coverage payment document.

You may also be qualified for Universal Credit, whether you are qualified to New Style Employment and also Support Allowance.

If so, you can request the Minimum Income Floor, which is the amount you are expected to make each month, to be minimized or eliminated.

There is basic discernment to not use the Minimum Income Floor currently and also it may not apply anyhow if you have little or no revenue from your company at the moment.

This is one of our busiest web pages on the internet site as it’s a significant worry for numerous individuals.

The initial thing to say, for that reason, is do not stick your head in the sand and also let debts develop, there is a great deal of help out there.

To start with, contact the firm that you owe cash to and see what assistance is offered.

Several home mortgage service providers, as an example, are enabling you to apply online for a settlement vacation.

If your income has dropped, it’s likewise worth inspecting what advantages you might be eligible for, and whether you can assist get aid such as a decrease on your council tax obligation costs.

