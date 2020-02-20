Six Nations: Jones among 3 changes for Scots against Italy

EDINBURGH, Scotland – Scotland dropped center Huw Jones in one of three changes for a Six Nations rugby match against Italy that could determine which team finishes the tournament in last place.

Jones was replaced by Chris Harris and didn´t even make the reserves´ bench for the trip to Rome, where the Scots will look to score their first try of the Six Nations after losses to Ireland and England so far.

The other changes saw Stuart McInally come in at hooker for Fraser Brown and Ben Toolis replace the injured Jonny Gray in the second row.

Italy also lost its first two matches, against Wales and France.

___

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Sean Maitland, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Scott Cummings, Ben Toolis, Zander Fagerson, Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland. Reserves: Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Byron McGuigan

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports