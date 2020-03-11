Six Nations matches ‘set to be cancelled until October 31’ amid coronavirus concerns

Another Six Nations match has been cancelled until October 31 amid coronavirus concerns after Italy vs England was postponed due to COVID-19

France vs Ireland has joined Italy vs England on the scrapheap as coronavirus fears continue to wreak havoc in the sporting calendar.

Italy vs England was postponed last weekend, but France vs Ireland has also fallen victim to the epidemic, though Wales vs Scotland is still due to go ahead pending any further changes.

Rugby Rama reported that a telephone call was held between the rugby federations on Monday morning in which they reached the conclusion to push the remainder of the tournament back until after the summer, with both matches understood to be taking place on October 31.

England’s match in Italy was postponed before it was announced that all sporting events in Italy would be played behind closed doors until April 3, with 16m of the Italian population currently quarantined.

The cancellation comes just hours after Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden spoke about how he was pleased not see events last weekend postponed, including England vs Wales at Twickenham.

Dowden told BBC Radio 5 Live: “At this stage we’re not in the territory of cancelling or postponing events.

“I was at Twickenham [for England v Wales]with the Prime Minister [on Saturday],” he said. “There was a huge crowd of people there. There is no reason why people should not be going to those events.”

England currently sit top of the Six Nations table, but are level on points with France having lost just one of their four matches in this year’s tournament.

No official confirmation has come from the Six Nations yet.

The French government has now confirmed that France vs Ireland has been postponed, with the French sports minister speaking out about the situation.

Wales vs Scotland is set to go ahead, though could still be cancelled if the government advises to do so.