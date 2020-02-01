Six Nations WAGs extravaganza first look

Jo Coops is the photogenic girlfriend of Munster star Conor Murray, 30, who was named in the starting line-up for Ireland’s opening match against Scotland.

It couldn’t have come at a better time for Jo, who celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday.

The blonde beauty is a model with an international career and is signed to agencies in Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester and London.

With her camera-ready looks, enviable sense of style and 113,000-strong Instagram following, it is of little wonder Jo is in-demand with brands and has bagged promotional deals with Marks & Spencer and PrettyLittleThing.

Proud girlfriend Sophie Depatoul will be cheering on Josh van der Flier, 26, when he takes to the pitch this weekend.

Little is known about Sophie, 21, but she is thought to be a student – and has seriously cool wardrobe. She describes herself as ‘Irish-Belgian’ on her Instagram profile.

The couple share sweet photos of each other on social media, including ones from a trip to Germany over the festive season.

As one of the youngest players on the team, it is likely Jordan Larmour, 22, will be feeling nervous ahead of the Six Nations tournament.

But he can take comfort in the fact that he’ll have the unwavering support of his long-term girlfriend Lucy Byrne.

Lucy and Jordan have been dating for more than three years but little is known about the couple.

South African-born Jean-Marié is the wife of Christiaan Johan ‘CJ’ Stander, who was also born in South Africa. Stander plays for Ireland after qualifying through residency.

Law graduate Jean-Marié welcomed adorable daughter Everlie in August 2019 and calls herself a ‘dog mom’ to sweet spaniels George and Abby.

The couple spent time sunning themselves with family in South Africa over the festive season but are now back in the UK ahead of the Six Nations.

Jean-Marié is also something of an Instagram star – sharing photos of her family and life with more than 15,000 followers.

Proud father-of-two Bundee Aki, 29, is married to childhood sweetheart Kayla.

The couple met in New Zealand, where they were both born, before moving to Ireland. Aki is able to play for the national side after qualifying through residency.

Bundee and Kayla are parents to two daughters, Armani and Adrianna. They welcomed both their children before tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony on the stunning Puketutu Island, Auckland, in December 2018.

Both Bundee and Kayla are proud Christians and reference their faith in their Instagram profiles.

Glasgow Hawks centre Huw Jones is unafraid to show his love for girlfriend Annabel Field, describing the diminutive beauty as ‘his everything’ in an Instagram post.

The couple are thought to have met in Glasgow but spend their time criss-crossing the globe – racking up visits to Monaco, Barcelona and the Bahamas in 2019 alone.

Not much is known about Annabel, who keeps her Instagram private, but she’ll no doubt be bursting with pride at her boyfriend’s team selection.

Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg, 27, has more than 70 caps for his country and is in the running to be named European Player of the Year.

And life is just as good off the pitch for the rugby superstar, who shares three children with beautiful wife Gill.

The couple married in 2016 and welcomed son Archie, now four, later that year. They have since had daughter Olivia, two, and one-year-old George.

Gill prefers to stay out of the spotlight but her proud husband can’t help but gush over her on Instagram, calling her the ‘best wife he could have asked for’.

The family now live in Exeter, where Hogg plays for the Chiefs.

Staying out of the spotlight, Jen Brown is not known to be a regular on rugby tours with husband Fraser Brown, 30, and instead prefers to stay home with their two dogs.

However out of sight definitely does not mean out of mind for Hooker Fraser, who has previously said leaving behind his wife is the ‘hardest part’ of playing overseas.

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in June 2018, with Jen, 30, taking the lead in the planning process.

Fraser campaigns for better mental health support for rugby players.

Dundee-born Jamie Ritchie, 23, is in a long-term relationship with brunette beauty Millie MacDonough.

The couple met when Millie was at university and Glasgow and welcomed son Oscar when Ritchie was 19.

‘We moved in together two months before Oscar was born,’ he said in an interview last year. ‘It was a bit of a shock to the system while we came to terms with it but obviously being a parent is amazing.’

However the couple, who live in Edinburgh, have gone from strength to strength and welcomed daughter Ava in February 2018.

Writing on Instagram earlier this month, Jamie shared a public tribute to his wife, thanking her for her support through what he described as a ‘tough year’. He wrote: ‘So grateful for everything you do for the kids and me, Mills.’

Former Olympic cyclist Becky is well and truly a match for her rugby player husband George in the sporting stakes, having won two silver medals in Rio in 2016.

The multi-talented stunner recently turned her hand to baking, and her Instagram page BakedbyBecks has a staggering 14.6,000 followers – and it’s no surprise given the calibre of cakes she produces.

Now Becky is set for yet another adventure. She and George are expecting their first child together this spring.

Becky announced the news with a sweet Instagram photo from the Maldives in November last year.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny – the third highest record points scorer for Wales – has been with his partner Jess Tumelty for an amazing six years.

The couple became a family last year when they welcomed their adorable daughter Lily, who is the apple of her father’s eye.

Jess, who travelled out to Japan to support Halfpenny, 31, at the Rugby World Cup last year, keeps her Instagram private.

New Zealand-born Welsh international centre Hadleigh and his lovely wife Suzy welcomed daughter Ruby in November last year.

Writing on Instagram, proud mother Suzy described her daughter’s arrival as the ‘most precious 30th birthday present ever’.

The couple, who married in 2018, have settled in to life as new parents, taking baby Ruby to a friend’s wedding and sharing snaps of festive family outings.

Dr Anwen Jones, wife of Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones, 34, is a Welsh medium physiology and health lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

She joined the school as a lecturer in September 2012 after complet​ing a PhD looking at the prevalence of cardiovascular disease risk factors in adolescents.

Like her husband she’s incredibly sporty – she’s a former 400m hurdler and was Welsh champion from 2000-2007.

The couple have two daughters.

Winger Jonny May will be cheered on by his stunning wife of two-and-a-half years Sophie Snook, whom he married in July 2017.

Sophie shares her husband’s love of keeping fit and staying active and has built a successful career as a personal trainer under the brand @Girlsontopoffitness.

The company’s Instagram page features helpful workout tips and inspiring transformation photos of delighted clients.

Meanwhile, her husband is known as the joker in the England pack – and used to play football with Ed Sheeran when he was a child growing up in Somerset.

London Boutique owner Jessica, will certainly be bringing the style as she cheers on fiance George.

Originally from Bath, brunette Jessica is a graduate in Business and Fashion from Manchester University and recently launched her own fashion store in London – an eponymous boutique called Portman.

The couple have been dating for years and announced their engagement in June last year.

The Michelle Keegan-lookalike jetted off to Tokyo to support her man at the Rugby World Cup last year and is a regular at the Leicester Tigers stadium, where George plays his club rugby.

Alex and Mako welcomed their first child – a little boy called Jacob Fe’ao-moe-Lotu Vunipola – in June 2018 at Southmead Hospital.

The Saracens star flew back early from England’s tour of South Africa to attend the birth.

Alex clearly likes to shy away from the limelight, as her Instagram account is private, but proud dad Mako often shares adorable snaps of their son on his page.

Vunipola, whose brother Billy is also in the squad, has been a first-choice player for England since 2016.

Mumpreneur Jessica certainly knows a thing or two about raising children – she and Northampton Saints and England flanker beau Courtney are parents to four.

The couple married in 2015 and Jessica now runs her own parenting website, The Mum Club, which boasts more than 26,500 followers.

Glamorous Jessica also has another sideline in her portfolio career – developing properties. She recently shared a sweet snap of two of their children taking a bath in the kitchen sink due to their bathroom undergoing a makeover, suggesting she’ll be cheering on from home.