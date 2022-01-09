Six new agreements have been signed between Kenya and China.

Kenya and China have signed six new agreements.

Kenya will get an extra 10 million COVID-19 vaccines from China.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyat

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Kenya on Wednesday, presided over the signing of important bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Wang Yi and Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister Raychelle Omamo signed six new bilateral agreements in the presence of top Kenyan and Chinese officials.

The two top diplomats discussed the global COVID-19 situation, joint efforts to combat the disease, and consolidating economic collaboration during the pandemic and post-COVID-19 period.

Wang Yi announced during a joint press conference that China will provide Kenya with an additional 10 million COVID-19 vaccines.

“Vaccines are being transported across mountains and seas to every corner of Africa where there is a need,” he explained.

“China will stand firm with Africa and work together to defeat COVID-19 in the end.”

The Omicron virus is having a new round of impact around the world, and China, as a friend of Africa, will never sit idle.”

Kenya will export fish and avocados to Chinese markets as part of the six agreements signed between the two countries in the areas of trade and agriculture.

A memorandum of understanding on enhancing investment cooperation in the digital economy was also signed.

A certificate of handover on the Emergency Humanitarian Food Aid Program between China and Kenya, as well as an agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation, are among the others.

Following the signing, the foreign ministers emphasized the bilateral talks’ deliberations, which revealed a shared desire to deepen relations and cooperation.

“Kenya applauds China’s contribution to the global development agenda and is pleased with the two countries’ ongoing cooperation at the UN Security Council and support for the African Union in implementing the peace and security mandate,” Omamo said.