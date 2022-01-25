Six people were discovered’murdered’ in their home following reports of an ‘overpowering stench,’ and cops say they have no suspects.

After neighbors reported an “overpowering stench,” authorities have been perplexed by the horrific discovery of six deceased people in a Wisconsin home.

On Sunday, six people were discovered dead in a Milwaukee home in a case that police are treating as multiple homicides.

Charles Hardy, 42, Caleb Jordan, 23, Javoni Liddell, 31, Donta “Michael” Williams, 44, Michelle Willaims, 49, and Donald Smith, 43, have been identified as the victims.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Michelle, Michael, and Smith, three of the six victims, lived in the same house near 21st and Wright in the city’s Park West neighborhood.

During a welfare check at the home, authorities discovered five victims, but a sixth victim was discovered hours later.

Milwaukee police sergeant Efrain Cornejo said the victims’ injuries were likely caused by gunfire.

Cornejo stated that the police department is still looking for “unknown suspects.”

When Michelle’s family hadn’t heard from her by the end of last week, they became worried.

Michelle’s cousin, Tiffany Whittington, told Fox6 that she felt like she was in a movie.

“She didn’t deserve to be treated like this in her own home!”

“They said the smell – the stench – was so overpowering when they arrived.”

“It had been smelling for a few days, according to neighbors,” Whittington said.

Michelle and her husband, Michael, were killed in the attack.

Whittington continued, “She was the best person you could meet.”

“She had the best heart I’d ever seen.

She wasn’t on the street or in a gang where she could have been harmed.”

Michael has a 15-year-old daughter with a woman named Ronda, according to Fox6.

Ronda stated that the family was planning a Sweet 16 birthday party for her daughter, but that they are now in shock due to their unexpected loss.

“First and foremost, his wife and children were at home.”

His children and grandchildren were everything to him, and he adored them.

“(My daughter is) sensitive.

She is unable to fall asleep.

“She’s always crying, and it’s hard for her to take it all in,” the woman explained.

Milwaukee’s acting mayor, Cavalier Johnson, called the incident “horrific.”

“It’s critical not to become numbed by the community’s ongoing violence,” he said.

“A horrific crime has occurred once again, and this time it is not a movie or a fictional account.

These victims died in one of our neighborhoods in our city.”

While the investigation is ongoing, police believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Investigators are still looking for any potential suspects as well as a motive for the murders.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS

Latest News from Infosurhoy.