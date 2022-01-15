Six people were injured in a shooting at a Lil Bean rap concert in Oregon, and the gunman is still on the loose.

Six people were injured in a shooting at a Lil Bean rap concert in Oregon, and the gunman is still at large.

One victim had a critical wound and was undergoing surgery, according to Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner.

At 2:20 a.m. local time, the police chief provided an update, stating that the incident is “certainly one of the most high-profile shootings we’ve had in the city of Eugene.”

Skinner had no idea how the other victims were doing.

In terms of a suspect, Skinner said that while no one is in custody at this time, they are looking for a male in a hoodie who was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting.

According to the venue’s website, a number of rappers were scheduled to perform, including Lil Bean andamp; Zay Bang, Peacoat Gang, Savelle Tha Native, DRETHEMC, Khoraan, and others.

WOW Hall’s Interim Executive Director Deb Maher and Board Chair Jaci Guerena issued a statement on the venue’s website describing the shooting as “unprecedented.”

“We heard gunshots in the back parking lot,” the statement reads in part.

“We don’t know what motivates them yet.”

We know that some people were hurt, but the extent of the injuries is unknown, and we don’t want to speculate.

“The WOW Hall would like to express our gratitude to all first responders who arrived so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety and administer first aid.

“We believe that all of the staff and volunteers are safe and sound.”

“Shots fired at WOW Hall, five people transported to local hospital,” said the Eugene Police Department in a tweet at 10:18 p.m. local time.

Multiple shots were fired at WOW Hall, 219 W 8th Avenue, at 9:29 p.m., according to reports.

Eugene Springfield Fire, along with EPD and other law enforcement agencies, responded.”

They quickly followed up with a tweet confirming that a sixth person had been taken to the hospital.

Skinner urged anyone who saw the shooting to come forward because it could help with the investigation.

He stressed that video and surveillance footage are available, but that getting witnesses who can provide crucial accounts to come forward has proven difficult.

Given the size of Eugene, the police chief noted that it is a “dynamic scene” that will take time to process, but thanked partner agencies for their assistance, saying “we could not have managed this scene without them.”

Call 541.682.5111 if you have any information.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

