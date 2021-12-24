SIX planets align in the night sky this weekend in a rare celestial event, according to the Christmas conjunction.

SIX planets align in the night sky this weekend in a rare celestial event known as the Christmas conjunction.

This holiday season, STARGAZERS are in for a treat as six planets light up the night sky over the UK at the same time.

Throughout December, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus are visible, and Mercury, Neptune, and Uranus will join them next week.

From December 28 to January 3, roughly half an hour after sunset, will be the best time to see all six in one evening.

The planetary parade is a “great astronomical event” for both amateur and professional astronomers, according to the BBC’s Sky at Night Magazine.

Because the celestial light show will be visible with binoculars or a small telescope, and many of the planets will be visible with the naked eye, this is the case.

The magazine stated, “This will be a fantastic astronomical event for beginners, young astronomers, and children.”

“Because these events occur near sunset, it’s important to remember to observe only after the Sun has completely set.”

“Capturing the Sun with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope could cause serious eye damage.”

Head outside 30 minutes after sunset – around 4:30 p.m. – to see the alignment for yourself.

5:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom.

Look southwest at 2:00 a.m. ET.

In the twilight sky, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter will be aligned just north of Sagittarius and south of Aquarius constellations.

The brightest and lowest planet will be Venus, with Jupiter being the second brightest but highest.

Saturn will appear a little darker in the middle.

On the 28th of December, a new trio of planets will make their appearance.

Around 40 minutes after sunset, Mercury will be close to Venus above a flat southwest horizon.

To see it, you’ll need a low, flat horizon and binoculars.

To avoid damaging your eyes, wait until the Sun has completely set.

After true darkness has fallen around 6:00 p.m., Neptune and Uranus will appear.

Time in the United Kingdom (UK)

Look south of the Aries constellation and north of Sagittarius to find them.

You can always use a smartphone app to locate constellations and planets in the night sky if you have trouble spotting them.

SkyView Lite, Star Tracker, and Star Walk 2 are popular stargazing apps for Android and iPhone.

However, make sure you take a break from your phone afterward, as stargazing is best done after your eyes have adjusted to the darkness.

