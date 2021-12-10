Six pointers to help you avoid a breakdown this winter.

Six top tips to reduce the likelihood of a breakdown this winter

There are few things more frustrating than your car breaking down in the middle of a trip, especially if you don’t have breakdown insurance.

With towing and repair costs as high as £300 in some cases, a seemingly minor problem can quickly turn into a financial disaster.

The RAC’s latest advice on how to keep your car in good working order this winter could be a lifesaver.

Especially now that Storm Barra has hit and floods are threatening large swaths of the UK.

Today alone, fifty emergency flood warnings have been issued, with clear risks to automobiles for drivers to consider.

Here are some of the best tips from the repair shop for avoiding breakdowns this holiday season.

A surprising number of cars break down in the middle of the highway due to a lack of fuel.

According to Auto Trader, the number is estimated to be 43 per day.

Going to the gas station can be a costly chore, especially with gas and diesel prices at all-time highs.

Worse, if you come to a complete stop in the middle of the road, you could face a fine of up to $1,000 and nine points on your license for dangerous driving.

Don’t be one of the stranded drivers this winter.

According to the RAC, one in every three vehicles checked by UK repair mechanics has dangerously low oil levels.

This can result in significant engine damage or a breakdown in the middle of your trip.

A two-minute check is simple to perform and does not necessitate the assistance of a professional.

Simply remove your car’s dipstick and, if necessary, top off your oil.

The tread depth of your tyres is extremely important; if it is less than 1.6mm, you are not permitted to drive.

Experts recommend changing your tires before the tread depth reaches 1.6mm; 3mm is a safer tread depth to change at.

Each time you drive with illegal tyres, you will be fined £2,500.

If you’re not careful, that’ll cost you £10,000.

Also, keep an eye on your tire pressure and the rubber for signs of wear.

It could save you money in the future – and possibly for the rest of your life.

It may seem strange, but your journey’s safety is dependent on a simple electrical circuit.

If any of your key indicators fails, you could be in danger of a serious accident and should come to a complete stop right away.

Experts recommend that car batteries be replaced every four years, but if your car is slow to start or the engine squeals, have it checked right away.

Don’t pay attention to the life hacks.

It’s best to clean your windscreen the old-fashioned way, with a…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.