Six police officers in France have been sentenced to prison for acts of violence and racism.

Six police officers have been sentenced to prison in France for acts of violence and racism.

According to local media, officers were sentenced by a court in Bobigny to terms ranging from 6 to 12 months.

THE CITY OF PARIS

According to local news reports, a French court sentenced six police officers to prison for using violence and racist insults during the arrest of an Egyptian man.

The officers, who used racist slurs and assaulted 29-year-old Samir Elgendy while detaining him in Paris in April 2020, were sentenced by the Bobigny Court to prison terms ranging from six to twelve months.

“I am relieved; justice has been served.

I’ve had my rights violated and my personal space invaded.

“This decision makes me happy,” Elgendy said.

One of the officers’ lawyers, Laurent-Franck Lienard, said they would appeal the court’s decision, adding that none of the evidence they presented was taken into account.

Meanwhile, Elgendy’s lawyer, Arie Alimi, emphasized that the court’s decision is a victory against police racism and violence.

*Jeyhun Aliyev of Ankara, Turkiye, wrote and contributed.