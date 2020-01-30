Six principles to live by in order to make sure you achieve your goals, according to psychiatrist

Dr Tara describes ‘abundance’ as the belief that there is enough of everything to go around. She defines it in relationships with ‘lack’, explaining that whether we believe in one or the other will have different consequences on our lives.

For instance, those who believe in abundance will develop resilience through tough times thanks to the trust that things will get better. She believes they also exude generosity, which is infectious and leads to human connections.

On the other hand, those who operate on the basis of ‘lack’ will be primarily motivated by fear, and tend to think in negatives.

This is why she believes adopting an abundant mindset is an essential part of the Law of Attraction.

One particular aspect of this fear is detrimental to our long-term success and happiness: the fear of change.

Dr Tara explains that often, people stick to relationships, jobs or other situations they’re not happy with because they fear being alone, or change as a whole.

The reasoning is that fear is a strong emotion that occupies a large part of our brain, and triggers, through bad memories of past failures, red flags telling us we need to run from risk, run from change.

A person with an abundant mindset is therefore more likely to be a risk taker.

Dr Tara admits that the concept of ‘manifesting success through positive thinking’ has often been dismissed by other members of the scientific community.

And she concedes that thinking of a good thing doesn’t necessarily mean that will make it happen.

Instead, she explains that manifestation is about constantly trying to make our dream happen, however big it may be. It requires that we are true to what we really want, and focus on this, instead of chasing other goals.

For instance, one could work hard to obtain a promotion and reach financial stability, when the dream was really to retrain.

Manifestation is about channeling your ultimate goal in everything that you do. Scientifically speaking, manifestation works by literally ‘breathing’ what you want. It’s focusing all your senses on imagining it and visualising it – what it looks, feels, smells and tastes like.

This, Dr Tara explains, makes the dream more tangible in our brain, therefore more attainable.

It also requires to slowly build the mindset and skills necessary to making the leap.

More than positive thinking, magnetic desire is the strength of conviction that leads you to achieve something that was thought achievable.

Dr Tara explains that studies on optimism have shown that ‘an individual’s mindset and determination to achieve their goals dictates what happens to them.’

It’s a combined effort of channeling optimism that we can indeed make good things happen to us, as well as the emotional intensity that gives us the strength and confidence to turn our optimism into reality rather than hoping in vain.

In practice, magnetic desire requires building up one’s confidence to see the change through research, vocalising what we want and visualising it as well.

Dr Tara describes it as nurturing the seed of ambition our dream carries.

It also demands making concessions and go through possible set-backs in order to move forward.

Like every project, building the skills to achieve our goals and working on our attitude towards life does not happen over night, which is why Dr Tara explains we need to be patient with ourselves.

By vocalising and visualising our dreams, we ease the brain into thinking they are indeed attainable and that ‘we can do it.’ The act of repeating to ourselves that we have the strength it takes to reach out for what we want will take time.

However, even though it’s tempting to give up when our progress seems to be stagnating, Dr Tara says it is important to not throw in the towel.

At the core of rewiring our brain is the idea and the mind and the body need to exist in perfect harmony in order to bring all the chances to make our dream come true.

This will give us the balance and mindfulness to make good choices that advance our goals.

Harmony between our logical brain (the cortex), our emotional brain (the limbic system) and the gut, and understanding the signals they send us, is at the core of unleashing our brain’s power, Dr Tara explains.

And we can only truly understand them if we’re in harmony with our mind and body.

The expert advises to keep a log of what happens when we follow our emotions instead of doing what’s expected of us in a journal. This can help us identify when we need not compromise.

Compromising, Dr Tara says, can drive us away from what we really need and from achieving our deepest goals.

Universal connection is the idea that we’re all connected to each other and the universe.

It is about the way the world impacts on you, and the impact you have on the world, Dr Tara explains.

Living in harmony with the world produces a sense of belonging and purpose which is beneficial to the brain. Compassion and collaboration with other releases oxytocin and dopamine, which contributes to pleasure.

Universal connection also suggests that it’d be more advantageous for us to be pro-active about our lives rather than be the victim of unforeseen circumstances.

There are many ways to tap into the potential of universal connection, from volunteering to raising awareness on social media about issues you care about.

The Source – the whole brain – also relies on our interactions with our friends in order to thrive. The quality of our relationship have a massive impact on hour mood, way of thinking and behaviour.