Six rules for dressing a bigger bust

I’ll keep this point brief because you’ll have heard it lots before. They don’t bulk you up with masses of fabric over your boobs and they create an elegant frame for your bust.

Focus on getting the size right so you don’t look like a heaving damsel out of Pride and Prejudice (unless you want to).

Firstly, the volume of your bust will make a top shorter anyway and if it isn’t designed to accommodate your chest it may become too short; you’ll spend your time pulling it down and feeling exposed around the midriff when you sit down.

Secondly, so much of successfully dressing your bust is about creating good proportions.

A short top will unbalance you by making your torso look truncated and will further enlarge your chest by creating the illusion that it meets your waist (particularly if your waist band is also high).

These are good at taking you from feeling like a lollipop to a more balanced shape. Try to pick ones where the peplum flare isn’t too exaggerated or you might feel like the fold of an accordion.

Also ensure that the waist seam (the point at which the peplum starts) is relatively low. Consider the ‘long tops’ tip above: if the peplum started short, it will get even shorter and won’t flatter you.

Even if you don’t love your arms, choosing tighter over very billowing sleeves will reduce the illusion (that is frustratingly often created by tops when you have a big bust) that you are bigger than you are. If you want a jazzy arm detail, choose one on the cuff.

If you’re partial to a print, opt for smaller, ditsy ones because generally speaking they’re more flattering. They confound the eye by making it harder to focus on one point; they are also more sympathetic to being stretched than large graphic prints. Picture a fitted t-shirt with a big yellow smiley face on it, then picture it being stretched across the bust. What happens to the face? Now picture a t-shirt with lots of tiny faces like polka dots, and then stretch it. Much less dramatic.

These are a tailoring feature that add shape and curve to the bust area of a top (dress or jacket). They allow the clothing to closely follow the shape of a woman’s body, therefore, even if you have to go up a size to accommodate your bust, you will still achieve a flattering silhouette as the top nips in towards the waist.