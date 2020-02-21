Six-time Olympian’s son targets Tokyo 2020

Pistol shooter Sergei Evglevski is keen to create his own Olympic memories this year, having been a toddler when his mother won bronze in the same sport at the Sydney Games.

Evglevski and Australia’s best pistol shooters start their Olympic selection showdown on Friday, when the first of four events begin in Brisbane.

Shooters’ three best scores from the four competitions will count towards a selection leaderboard.

The top-ranked athlete will represent Australia in 25m rapid fire pistol at in Tokyo, a quota spot that Evglevski secured with his victory at last year’s Oceania championships.

The Victorian was born in Belarus in 1997, a year before his family moved to Australia.

Evglevski’s mum Lalita Yauhleuskaya competed at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, while shooting for Belarus, then represented Australia at the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games.

“Unfortunately I do not have an Olympic memory (from the 2000 Games),” Evglevski said.

“However, flaunting mum’s Olympic bronze medal at school is a memory I will always remember.

“My ambition is to reach and succeed at the pinnacle of shooting, which is the Olympic Games.

“Not only do I want to qualify, I want to succeed.”

The 22-year-old’s father is also heavily involved in the sport, having acted as gunsmith for Australia’s team at the 2000 Olympics.

Yauhleuskaya also won medals while shooting for Australia at five Commonwealth Games, the most recent of which came when she and Evglevski both competed on the Gold Coast.

Evglevski won silver in 25m rapid fire pistol at the 2018 Games, a career highlight he is hoping to top later this year.

Three-time Olympian Dina Aspandiyarova and Elena Galiabovitch, targeting her second Olympics after picking up a silver and bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, headline the list of female pistol shooters in action this weekend.