Six times the minister refuses to answer whether poorer people will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care.

Individuals will be required to pay a lifetime cap of £86,000 toward their care costs, after which local governments will cover the costs.

It’s still unclear whether people in England will have to sell their homes to pay for social care, as a Government minister was silent when asked about it this morning.

On Sky News, Small Business Minister Paul Scully discussed the Government’s plans to change social care contributions, and was asked six times if the Government will keep its manifesto promise that no one will have to sell their homes to pay for social care.

However, the Conservative MP was unable to guarantee that homes will be safe under the new plans, instead stating that “it will depend on circumstances.”

“There will be fewer people selling their houses, if any at all,” he predicted.

When asked if some people would have to sell their homes to pay for care, Mr Scully replied, “I can’t tell you what individuals are going to do.”

“What I’m saying is that the social care solution is all about establishing a cap above which you don’t have to pay – that provides people with certainty.”

“It will depend on different circumstances,” the business minister said when asked if some people receiving care might have to sell up under the proposals, which are set to be presented to MPs later today.

“If you reach the cap, you will not have to pay any more money for your personal care – I believe that is a fair and balanced approach for taxpayers and people who are currently paying for a very expensive form of care through social care.”

Individuals will be required to pay a lifetime cap of £86,000 towards their care costs, according to the government.

Care is paid for by local governments once that amount is reached.

The Prime Minister announced the plans in September, saying that the limit would take effect in 2023.

It will be paid for by a new £12 billion a year health and social care levy, which will be paid for by increasing national insurance contributions.

It will take effect in April of the following year.

The government, however, confirmed this last week.

