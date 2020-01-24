Six volunteer firefighters seriously injured after water tanker rolled in NSW

Six volunteer firefighters have been injured after a water tanker rolled in southern New South Wales.

The crew were battling the Clyde Mountain blaze on Thursday night when the incident happened.

They were rushed to hospital with suspected spinal injuries, a spokeswoman from the RFS told Daily Mail Australia.

Three volunteers have been discharged, while the remainder are expected to be released on Friday afternoon.

The incident comes just a day after three American firefighters were killed while battling a blaze near Peak View in the state of New South Wales.

The veteran crew were on board the C-130 Hercules, Zeus, when it crashed on Thursday, exploding into a huge fireball.

A panicked call came in to NSW Rural Fire Service command from firefighters on the ground who watched in horror as the plane went down and exploded.

‘Fire comms… message red speak to your captain. Message this is red… Crashed,’ the call began.

The RFS command responded: ‘Yeah fire comms… It’s just a ball of flames… over.’

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there was not yet any indication as to what caused the crash and an investigation is underway.

Aircraft experts believe unless the plane had a mechanical fault, there are three likely ways the plane could have been brought down.