Six ways to keep the value of your car from depreciating – and how to avoid them

THE VALUE OF A CAR CAN DECREASE QUICKLY, but there are some things you can do to slow down the process.

Here’s how to stop your car’s value from plummeting.

Depreciation refers to the process of lowering the value of a car due to a variety of factors.

This is the difference between the price you paid for the car and the price you could get for it if you sold it or traded it in.

According to experts, a car’s value begins to depreciate the moment it leaves the dealer’s lot.

This is because wear and tear, engine use, and age all have an impact on a car’s value, and the clock starts ticking the moment you start it up.

A new car loses value as soon as you drive off the forecourt, according to the AA, and by the end of the first year, it will have lost between 10% and 40% of its value.

According to The AA, if you drive 10,000 miles a year, your car will have lost around 60% of its value by the end of the third year.

A car’s value is also determined by the model and demand.

Some of your own actions may also have a negative impact on the value of your vehicle.

Here are some suggestions for preserving some of its value.

Smoke can linger in your vehicle and become embedded in the seats, leaving an unpleasant odor.

This can make it more difficult to sell or trade-in because it may turn off potential buyers.

“Cigarette smoke becomes ingrained in the upholstery and trapped in the air conditioning system, which can be incredibly difficult to remove, necessitating the use of a professional valet and special equipment to clean,” according to the RAC.

“In the most extreme cases, the interior fabric and seat cloth may need to be removed as well.”

“On its own, this procedure can cost thousands of pounds.”

It is a legal requirement to have your car MOTed every year.

It is, however, optional to get it serviced.

Skipping a service, on the other hand, is risky because it could cause the vehicle to wear out faster and miss important oil and filter changes.

“An abused, dented, and poorly serviced car will not be wanted by a buyer, and will be worth nowhere near as much as an immaculate example,” according to the AA.

A car’s value will always increase if it is kept in good condition and well-maintained.

Using used parts to repair a car or hiring an amateur mechanic to do a quick fix could result in long-term damage and a higher bill in the future.

“If you’ve ever repaired your car,” according to the RAC,

