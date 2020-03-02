Sixers’ Richardson suffers concussion vs. Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson was diagnosed with a concussion sustained during Sunday’s 136-130 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers said Richardson was in the NBA’s concussion protocol after initially terming the injury a nose contusion.

Richardson was injured when teammate Alec Burks backed into him with his head smacking into Richardson’s face during the opening minute of the second quarter.

Richardson had nine points in 10 minutes before exiting. He entered the game with a 14.0 scoring average.

Philadelphia also was without All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back) for Sunday’s game.

–Field Level Media