Sixth Futsal Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Laayoune

RABAT, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The sixth edition of the CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations opened on Tuesday in Laayoune, in Western Sahara.

Equatorial Guinea stepped up in the second half to beat Mauritius 4-2 in the opening game.

The top three teams in the tournament will take part in the Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

Eight teams divided into two groups of four, participate in this tournament will run through February 7, 2020.

Group A includes Morocco Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius and Libya, while Group B brings together Egypt, Guinea, Angola and Mozambique.

The top two from each group qualify for the semifinals.

The futsal competition of the Confederation of African Football nations was first held in 1996 and has been played every four years.

It is a qualification to FIFA Futsal World Cup.