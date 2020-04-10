Sixth US lawmaker contracts coronavirus

WASHINGTON

Neal Dunn from the state of Florida became the sixth member of the U.S. Congress to contract the coronavirus, according to his office Thursday.

The congressman was tested after feeling sick Monday and visited an emergency room out of an abundance of caution, his office said in a statement, according to the Pensacola News Journal website.

“After meeting CDC criteria, he was tested for COVID-19 and has received notice that the results came back positive,” read the statement, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Congressman Dunn is feeling great and currently quarantining himself at home per CDC guidelines and working on Phase IV of the Administration’s response to this pandemic,” it said. “He expects a full recovery soon.”

Dunn joins congressmen Joe Cunningham from South Carolina, Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, as well Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida, Ben McAdams of Utah and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul as being confirmed with the virus.

Paul was Senate’s first confirmed case late last month and has since recovered. He is now volunteering at a local hospital.

Dunn urged U.S. residents to stay home unless being an essential employee or essential items from stores or pharmacies are needed.

The U.S. became the country where most coronavirus-related cases have been seen in the world with almost 451,500 cases, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

It has 15,938 fatalities from the pandemic, while nearly 25,000 patients have recovered.