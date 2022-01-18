Skiers may be forced to postpone booster shots due to the long time between doses required by Austrian regulations.

Due to Austrian regulations requiring a long interval between doses, skiers may be forced to postpone booster shots.

Travelers must wait 120 days between second and booster doses, contrary to NHS advice, or the booster jab will be rendered useless for travel to Austria.

Holidaymakers who have been fully jabbed and boosted will be barred from entering Austria if they received their third vaccine dose too early, according to strict new entry requirements that run counter to the UK’s push for more booster jabs.

The alpine nation, which was the first in Europe to require booster jabs for entry, now requires UK visitors to wait at least 120 days between their second and booster doses or risk having their third jabs revoked.

The border closure runs counter to the UK’s own vaccination policy, which recommends booster shots three months after the second dose for anyone aged 16 and up.

Anyone who received a booster dose less than four months after their second dose will have their booster dose rejected for entry to the popular ski resort.

Those born on or before August 31, 2006 (15 years, four months, two weeks, and three days old or older at the time of writing) can only visit Austria if they have received two vaccinations and a booster shot at least 120 days after the second vaccination.

Travellers who received their booster jab less than 120 days after their second dose and discover that their booster is no longer valid for travel may still enter, but only if they can show that they recently received Covid.

In lieu of a booster dose, recovery from Covid within the last 180 days is accepted.

There are fears that the conflict in Covid rules will cause visitors to Austria on vacation or those with family ties to the country to delay taking their booster shot.

After struggling with low take-up, Austria is set to become the first country in Europe to make Covid vaccination mandatory for all adults.

In Austria, the average number of new infections reported per day has reached new highs, indicating that the country is in the midst of an Omicron-fueled fifth wave.

According to Reuters, the country is reporting more than 14,800 cases per day.