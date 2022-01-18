Sky has launched its best-ever Sky Q deal, which is less expensive than Black Friday.

Sky has announced the cheapest Sky Q deal ever in January to help customers save money.

For the first time, the Sky Q box is available for £31 (the lowest price it has ever been), but there are some caveats.

The deal includes access to more than 200 free-to-air channels as well as 59mbps Superfast Broadband, but it does not include all Sky channels.

Customers who want to bundle Sky Q and Superfast Broadband should be aware that there is a £29.95 setup fee.

Included in the package are:

It costs an extra £10 per month to add an additional 150+ Sky TV channels, including Sky Atlantic and Sky One.

It’s available for purchase right now.

Sky Sports (currently £20) and Sky Cinema (currently £11 per month) must be purchased separately.

Sky isn’t the only TV provider running a January sale, so those looking for a better deal should look around.

As part of its TV and broadband January sale, BT is giving away six months of Netflix access, while Virgin Media is also offering discounted TV and broadband bundles.

BT Sport, Sky One, ESPN, and Sky Sports News are all included in the Bigger Bundle deal, which costs £49 for a year.