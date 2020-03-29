Sky Kids Gets a Whole Load of Educational Content as Part of Its Learning From Home Collections

Sky has just made some educational collections available on Sky Kids to help out families in lockdown.

After Amazon rolled out free family-friendly content, mostly aimed at younger kids, Sky is following suit with three new Learning From Home collections aimed at three different age groups, that are now available on Sky Kids. A spokesperson for the company said:

“Sky has made some educational collections available on Sky Kids, with the aim of helping families who will be spending more time together at home in the coming weeks and supporting their little ones during school closures. The Learning From Home collections are now available to Sky Kids’ customers in three key curriculum stages.”

Those three curriculum stages are split into Foundation, for Early Years – under 5s; Key Stage 1, for 5-7 year-olds; and Key Stage 2, for 8-11 year-olds. Take a gander at what’s on offer below:

Unlike Amazon, which is offering its content for free, it doesn’t appear that Sky is offering a way to bypass paying for Sky Kids TV which is £5 per month. [Trusted Reviews]