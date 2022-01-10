Skyfall, Sherlock Holmes, and Killing Eve were all filmed in Tube stations.

The exclusive areas of the London Underground can be hired for £2000 per hour by filmmakers.

Underground stations can be extremely crowded, making them unsuitable for filming the latest blockbuster movies or television shows.

Thankfully, London has over 70 closed and abandoned Tube stations, some of which are now used exclusively by tour groups and filmmakers.

TfL (Transport for London) rents out a few of these “exclusive areas” for £2,000 per hour plus VAT.

According to MyLondon, subterranean locations can be ideal for undisturbed filming for those who can afford the fees and deal with the inconvenience of hauling down bulky equipment.

TfL has three filming locations in its portfolio: Aldwych, Charing Cross (Jubilee line), and Bank (Waterloo and City line).

Skyfall, Sherlock Holmes, and Killing Eve are just a few of the films that have used London’s hidden stations.

Here’s everything you need to know about each location.

In 1907, the City of Westminster’s Aldwych station opened to the public, serving as the terminus of the short Piccadilly line branch from Holborn.

However, it was never as popular as it should have been, and it closed in 1994.

Film crews now make up more of the station’s traffic than passengers.

TfL claims it has “the most flexible access” of its portfolio and “no timing restrictions.”

Sherlock, Atonement, Darkest Hour, and Fast and Furious 6 are just a few of the movies and TV shows that have been shot there.

The platforms of Charing Cross’s Jubilee line were closed to the public in 1999 and have since become popular filming locations.

Two platforms and three escalators, two of which are still operational, as well as a train, can be rented on weekends or for a limited time during the week.

According to TfL, bulky equipment “must be brought in by a specially-organized train during off-peak periods the daynight before” any filming because the area is completely separated from the rest of Charing Cross.

The return trip will take two hours and will be charged separately.

The station is best known for being the location where Daniel Craig slid down an escalator in the James Bond film Skyfall.

It’s also where scenes from Killing Eve were shot.

