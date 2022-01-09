Sleuths point to seven unanswered questions about the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito case that we still don’t know.

Sleuths point to seven unanswered questions about the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito case.

The United States was stunned by a double disappearance.

However, six weeks after Brian Laundrie’s cause of death was confirmed by coroners and more than four months after Gabby Petito’s body was discovered, a number of unanswered questions remain.

Specifically, what the FBI’s findings in the case are and whether or not charges will be filed.

The mystery of the Laundrie family camping trip, as well as what Brian told his parents when he returned home without Gabby, has been brought up by those following the disappearances online.

The Sun examines what we still don’t know about Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby’s deaths in this article.

Gabby’s death is still being investigated by the FBI.

Gabby was found strangled to death near Grand Teton National Park in September, and Laundrie, 23, was a person of interest in her disappearance.

Only a few weeks later, remains identified as Laundrie’s were discovered during the search for him.

The investigation into Gabby’s murder, however, is still ongoing as the new year begins.

Since November 23, when medical examiners confirmed that Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, authorities have not provided an update on the case.

The Sun contacted FBI Denver for comment on why the case is still open, but did not receive a response right away.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, explained why she believes the case is still open to NewsNationNow.

“I believe the FBI is using all of their chemical and other techniques to get everything they can out of that notebook,” Coffindaffer said.

You can imagine it will be a long and arduous process, but they are capable of completing it.”

Brian’s parents are in court fighting to gain access to his estate, which includes the (dollar)20,000 in his bank account.

“Retained property will be returned to its owner” once the FBI closes the case on Gabby’s murder and Brian’s suicide, according to family attorney Steven Bertolino.

The FBI has not said whether the notebooks or other items found with his body last year will be returned to the Laundrie family.

It’s also unclear whether the notebooks contain any additional details about Laundrie’s final weeks or Gabby’s death.

Because of the unusual circumstances, former NYPD homicide detective Tom Joyce believes Gabby Petito’s murder case will be closed.

“Gabby’s murder will be closed with an exceptional clearance, which is when the suspect and perpetrator are known but cannot be apprehended – in this case,…” he said.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.