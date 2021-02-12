Slight advantage for Levante after Copa del Rey semi-final

MADRID, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Levante took a narrow advantage in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal away to Athletic Club Bilbao after the two sides drew 1-1 in Athletic’s San Mames Stadium.

The result means Athletic has to score in the Ciudad de Valencia stadium in Valencia in three weeks if they are to stop the team from Valencia qualifying for the cup final for the first time in their history.

Levante based their result on an excellent first-half performance, which saw them move the ball around confidently while stopping Athletic from stringing more than a handful of passes together.

They took the lead when the ball fell kindly for Gonzalo Melero after he miss hit his first effort from a cross from the right, but Athletic won’t be happy with the marking.

The home side made three changes at the break, bringing Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga and Alex Berenguer into the game and that saw them up the pace of play and start to create chances. However, Levante keeper Dani Cardenas produced a couple of good stops to deny Raul Garcia and Inaki Williams.

Inigo Martinez scored a powerful header from a corner to level the game in the 57th minute before Cardenas produced another good stop to frustrate Berenguer soon afterward.

Levante failed to trouble Unai Simon in the Athletic goal in the second half but will be pleased with their night’s work that allows them to think about making history when the two sides play again on March 4th.

Wednesday’s first semifinal saw Jules Kounde and Ivan Raktic give Sevilla a 2-0 win at home to FC Barcelona. Enditem