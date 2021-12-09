Slim 400 posted a heartbreaking ‘RIP’ tombstone photo on Instagram, prompting fans to fear the musician’s death.

Slim 400, a rapper from California, eerily shared an image of a tombstone on Instagram just hours before he was reportedly gunned down on Wednesday.

According to a TMZ report, the rising West Coast star, 33, was shot and killed in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles yesterday night.

Law enforcement has not provided any information about the circumstances surrounding the rapper’s death, nor has it stated how many suspects were involved.

Slim 400, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, ominously shared a video of his 2020 track Shake Back, which features Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in Memphis last month, on Instagram about 12 hours before his death.

A tombstone with the names of the two rappers appears on the track’s cover.

Slim 400 shared the image to his story after it was originally uploaded by another user.

Slim 400 was born in Germany but moved to Los Angeles as a child and grew up in the Compton neighborhood.

Pu(dollar)haz Ink, the music label responsible for the success of YG and DJ Mustard, discovered him and signed him.

After starring alongside YG in the 2014 film Blame It On The Streets, the 33-year-old went on to tour with hip-hop artists such as Big Sean, Yo Gotti, and J Cole.

Slim 400 was “ambushed” and shot nine times while visiting his family in Compton two years ago, narrowly avoiding death.

He previously revealed that one of his family members put their lives on the line to save him by dragging him indoors to safety as a hail of gunfire erupted.

“I just feel like when you were meant to be here and God had a plan for you, there’s no stopping it,” the rapper said at the time to a local radio station.

“I thought it was over when I hit the ground.

My family came out, talked to me, dragged me into the house while they were still shooting… My family adores her for simply saving my life.

“I just feel like I’m lucky to be alive because I could have died right there,” he said.

Tributes to the rising star have been pouring in since his death was announced on Thursday.

